Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Plans $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th.

Luxfer has increased its dividend by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years. Luxfer has a dividend payout ratio of 47.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Luxfer to earn $1.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.0%.

Shares of NYSE LXFR opened at $13.16 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.50. Luxfer has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $13.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.77 million, a P/E ratio of -69.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.91.

Luxfer ( NYSE:LXFR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Luxfer had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.70 million. Equities research analysts expect that Luxfer will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Graham Wardlow sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total transaction of $70,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,156.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and first response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Elektron, Gas Cylinders, and graphic Arts.

