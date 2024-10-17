Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Plans $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFRGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th.

Luxfer has increased its dividend by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years. Luxfer has a dividend payout ratio of 47.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Luxfer to earn $1.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.0%.

Luxfer Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE LXFR opened at $13.16 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.50. Luxfer has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $13.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.77 million, a P/E ratio of -69.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.91.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFRGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Luxfer had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.70 million. Equities research analysts expect that Luxfer will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Graham Wardlow sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total transaction of $70,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,156.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and first response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Elektron, Gas Cylinders, and graphic Arts.

