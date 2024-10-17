L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Downgraded to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LRLCY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded L’Oréal from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of L’Oréal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of L’Oréal from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of LRLCY stock opened at $80.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.81. L’Oréal has a one year low of $77.11 and a one year high of $100.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.01.

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Dermatological Beauty. It offers skincare, make-up, hair colourants, haircare, perfumes, and hygiene products.

