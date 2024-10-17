Loop Capital Lowers CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target to $42.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Loop Capital from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on CSX in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.06.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $33.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.01. CSX has a 1-year low of $29.03 and a 1-year high of $40.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.05 and a 200 day moving average of $33.99. The firm has a market cap of $66.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.19.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). CSX had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CSX will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the second quarter worth $27,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 172.7% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 938 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

