Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 923,918 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 1,075,538 shares.The stock last traded at $58.91 and had previously closed at $58.99.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush cut shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.56.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 1.22.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.10). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.65) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Longboard Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Randall Kaye sold 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.03, for a total transaction of $983,853.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 17,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,057,817.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $2,090,010. Corporate insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. 63.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and transformative medicines for neurological diseases. The company develops bexicaserin (LP352), which has completed Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

