Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by Rheos Capital Works Inc.

Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up about 1.5% of Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $28,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. HTLF Bank grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.7% during the second quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.5% in the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on LMT. Melius Research raised Lockheed Martin to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $511.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Melius raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $704.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $503.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $587.15.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $612.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $147.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $575.92 and its 200-day moving average is $508.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $413.92 and a 1-year high of $614.62.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.66. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 95.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.30%.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In related news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total value of $2,048,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,574,850.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

