Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Price Target Increased to C$188.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at National Bankshares from C$175.00 to C$188.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 6.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on L. TD Securities raised their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$172.00 to C$186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$160.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$157.00 to C$172.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$171.00 to C$189.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$178.29.

TSE L traded down C$0.24 on Thursday, reaching C$176.87. The stock had a trading volume of 89,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,317. Loblaw Companies has a 1-year low of C$110.52 and a 1-year high of C$182.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of C$54.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$174.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$163.68.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.14 by C$0.01. Loblaw Companies had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of C$13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$14.07 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Loblaw Companies will post 9.1225541 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$165.15, for a total value of C$48,884.02. In related news, Senior Officer Nicholas Henn sold 164 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$165.15, for a total transaction of C$27,084.39. Also, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$165.15, for a total value of C$48,884.02. Company insiders own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparels, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

