loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Director Anthony Li Hsieh Sells 18,806 Shares

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) Director Anthony Li Hsieh sold 18,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total transaction of $38,740.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,927,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,031,033.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Anthony Li Hsieh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 14th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 242,355 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total transaction of $494,404.20.

On Friday, September 13th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 10,141 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.57, for a total value of $26,062.37.

On Wednesday, September 11th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 480,088 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total value of $1,113,804.16.

On Monday, September 9th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 27,713 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total value of $69,836.76.

On Friday, September 6th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 239,729 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.44, for a total value of $584,938.76.

On Wednesday, September 4th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 61,747 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total transaction of $163,629.55.

On Wednesday, August 28th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 152,794 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.87, for a total transaction of $438,518.78.

On Monday, August 26th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 639,186 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total transaction of $1,898,382.42.

On Monday, August 19th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 267,972 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total transaction of $734,243.28.

On Friday, August 16th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 268,689 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.88, for a total value of $773,824.32.

loanDepot Stock Performance

LDI stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.21. 764,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,077. loanDepot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $3.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69. The company has a market capitalization of $715.13 million, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 3.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On loanDepot

loanDepot last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $265.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.66 million. loanDepot had a negative return on equity of 18.22% and a negative net margin of 11.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that loanDepot, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ERn Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of loanDepot during the 3rd quarter worth about $248,000. Requisite Capital Management LLC bought a new position in loanDepot during the third quarter worth about $164,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in loanDepot during the third quarter worth about $27,000. 272 Capital LP boosted its holdings in loanDepot by 107.4% during the second quarter. 272 Capital LP now owns 183,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 94,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of loanDepot by 390.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 198,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 158,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on LDI shares. UBS Group raised their target price on loanDepot from $2.30 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $1.50 to $1.70 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of loanDepot in a research note on Friday, June 21st.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. It also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

