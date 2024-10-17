Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LOB shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $47.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Live Oak Bancshares

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Live Oak Bancshares

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, CAO John W. Sutherland sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,929. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 1,885.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the period. 63.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Live Oak Bancshares Trading Up 2.1 %

LOB opened at $49.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 1.60. Live Oak Bancshares has a 12 month low of $26.11 and a 12 month high of $50.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.21.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.13. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $232.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Live Oak Bancshares will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Live Oak Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is 6.03%.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.