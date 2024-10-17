Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) CEO Roger Jeffs Sells 8,053 Shares

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) CEO Roger Jeffs sold 8,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total value of $89,468.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 812,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,023,464.23. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Liquidia Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Liquidia stock opened at $11.63 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $888.69 million, a P/E ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 0.22. Liquidia Co. has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $16.99.

Get Liquidia alerts:

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.92 million. Liquidia had a negative return on equity of 183.57% and a negative net margin of 755.46%. Analysts predict that Liquidia Co. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liquidia

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LQDA. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Liquidia by 112.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 19,288 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Liquidia by 119.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 230,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 125,315 shares during the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Liquidia by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 21,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 10,801 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Liquidia in the 1st quarter worth about $1,325,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Liquidia in the 1st quarter worth about $531,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LQDA. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Liquidia from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Scotiabank began coverage on Liquidia in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Liquidia from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Raymond James raised Liquidia from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Liquidia from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Liquidia currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Liquidia

Liquidia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.