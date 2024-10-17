Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) CEO Roger Jeffs Sells 8,053 Shares

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) CEO Roger Jeffs sold 8,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total value of $89,468.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 812,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,023,464.23. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Liquidia Trading Up 2.2 %
Shares of Liquidia stock opened at $11.63 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $888.69 million, a P/E ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 0.22. Liquidia Co. has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $16.99.
Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.92 million. Liquidia had a negative return on equity of 183.57% and a negative net margin of 755.46%. Analysts predict that Liquidia Co. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liquidia
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently commented on LQDA. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Liquidia from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Scotiabank began coverage on Liquidia in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Liquidia from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Raymond James raised Liquidia from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Liquidia from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Liquidia currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Liquidia
Liquidia Company Profile
Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).
