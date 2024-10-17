LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of LiqTech International from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Ascendiant Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.15 price target on shares of LiqTech International in a research note on Monday, August 26th.

LiqTech International Stock Up 6.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ LIQT opened at $2.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. LiqTech International has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $4.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.94.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.49 million for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 51.50% and a negative return on equity of 57.61%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LiqTech International will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LiqTech International

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company operates through Water, Ceramics, and Plastics segments.

