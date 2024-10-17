LifeSteps Financial Inc. Has $2.02 Million Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJS. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 719.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 30,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after buying an additional 27,165 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $247,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 23.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $109.06. 55,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,900. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $81.81 and a 12 month high of $111.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

