LifeSteps Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. reduced its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 611 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $118.26. The stock had a trading volume of 947,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,792,307. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.46. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $120.74.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

