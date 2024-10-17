Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $25.06, but opened at $24.27. Li Auto shares last traded at $23.99, with a volume of 1,001,800 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on LI. Bank of America increased their price target on Li Auto from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Li Auto from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Li Auto from $25.50 to $29.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.66.

Get Li Auto alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Li Auto

Li Auto Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter. Li Auto had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 7.65%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Li Auto Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Li Auto

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LI. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Li Auto by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Li Auto by 1,707.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Li Auto by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Li Auto by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Li Auto in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.