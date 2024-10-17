LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Sunday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded LG Display from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th.

LG Display Stock Performance

LG Display stock opened at $3.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.37. LG Display has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $5.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The electronics maker reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter. LG Display had a negative return on equity of 21.29% and a negative net margin of 8.18%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LG Display will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of LG Display

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LG Display by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,508 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in LG Display in the first quarter worth about $32,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LG Display during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LG Display during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of LG Display in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

LG Display Company Profile

LG Display Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

