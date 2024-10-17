Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 469,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,453 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises about 8.9% of Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $17,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 110.4% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

SPDW opened at $36.73 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.94. The firm has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $29.39 and a twelve month high of $38.00.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.