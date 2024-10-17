Leerink Partnrs Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday, October 14th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.12) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.09). The consensus estimate for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.73) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.85) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.63) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.71) EPS.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.61. The business had revenue of $659.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.22 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.21) earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ALNY. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $357.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $198.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Leerink Partners upped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $305.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.82.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALNY

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.6 %

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $300.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.15 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $270.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.04. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $141.98 and a twelve month high of $301.87.

Institutional Trading of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 572.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,237.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 15,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $4,089,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,829,070. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 15,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $4,089,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,829,070. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis A. Ausiello sold 20,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $5,305,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,632. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,398 shares of company stock valued at $13,595,460. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.