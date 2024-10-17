Leerink Partnrs Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs increased their FY2026 EPS estimates for Insulet in a report issued on Tuesday, October 15th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Kratky now expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $6.03 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.62. The consensus estimate for Insulet’s current full-year earnings is $3.04 per share.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). Insulet had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The firm had revenue of $488.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Insulet’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

PODD has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $213.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $236.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.29.

PODD stock opened at $230.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $216.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.12. Insulet has a 12-month low of $128.68 and a 12-month high of $243.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.88, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 81.0% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 138.1% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 159.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 254 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

