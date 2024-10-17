LBG Media (LON:LBG) Stock Price Up 6.2% – What’s Next?

Shares of LBG Media plc (LON:LBG – Get Free Report) traded up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 137 ($1.79) and last traded at GBX 137 ($1.79). 6,162 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 117,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 129 ($1.68).
Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on LBG Media from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.
In related news, insider Carol Mary Kane purchased 15,700 shares of LBG Media stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 129 ($1.68) per share, for a total transaction of £20,253 ($26,446.85). 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
LBG Media plc operates an online media publisher the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company produces articles, celebrity interviews, documentaries, reality shows, political live-streams, and hard-hitting social purpose campaigns. It offers its products through various brands, such as LADbible, a news site; Gamingbible; SPORTbible, a website for sports; UNILAD Adventure; UNILAD Tech; UNILAD; UNILAD Sound; ODDSbible; and Tyla.
