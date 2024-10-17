LBG Media (LON:LBG) Stock Price Up 6.2% – What’s Next?

Shares of LBG Media plc (LON:LBG – Get Free Report) traded up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 137 ($1.79) and last traded at GBX 137 ($1.79). 6,162 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 117,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 129 ($1.68).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on LBG Media from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.

Get LBG Media alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on LBG

LBG Media Trading Down 0.8 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm has a market capitalization of £273.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,275.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.88, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 132.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 108.95.

In related news, insider Carol Mary Kane purchased 15,700 shares of LBG Media stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 129 ($1.68) per share, for a total transaction of £20,253 ($26,446.85). 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About LBG Media

(Get Free Report)

LBG Media plc operates an online media publisher the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company produces articles, celebrity interviews, documentaries, reality shows, political live-streams, and hard-hitting social purpose campaigns. It offers its products through various brands, such as LADbible, a news site; Gamingbible; SPORTbible, a website for sports; UNILAD Adventure; UNILAD Tech; UNILAD; UNILAD Sound; ODDSbible; and Tyla.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LBG Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LBG Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.