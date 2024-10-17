Lancashire (LON:LRE) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 627.09 ($8.19) and traded as high as GBX 663 ($8.66). Lancashire shares last traded at GBX 663 ($8.66), with a volume of 144,564 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) price target on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 781 ($10.20).

The firm has a market cap of £1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 580.53, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 25.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 664.81 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 627.62.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Lancashire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,592.92%.

In related news, insider Michael George Dawson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 610 ($7.97) per share, with a total value of £61,000 ($79,655.26). 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, Australia, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance and Insurance. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

