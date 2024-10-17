LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Has $15.07 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lessened its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 76,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,805 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up about 2.1% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $15,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Transform Wealth LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 1.4% during the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 87,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in AbbVie by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 134,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,596,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 21,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 29.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 27,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,333,000 after acquiring an additional 6,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of ABBV opened at $190.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $194.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.63. The stock has a market cap of $336.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.63. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.85 and a 12 month high of $199.95.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.08. AbbVie had a return on equity of 203.66% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.91 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 183.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABBV. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on AbbVie from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $180.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of AbbVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AbbVie news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $12,403,580.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 446,599 shares in the company, valued at $83,299,645.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

