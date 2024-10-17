Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) Shares Down 1% – Time to Sell?

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (OTCMKTS:LIFZF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.42 and last traded at $23.61. 1,111 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 6,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.85.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.68 and its 200 day moving average is $22.13.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. Its primary products include standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets; iron ore concentrate; and seaborne iron ore pellets.

