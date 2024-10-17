Kusama (KSM) Price Hits $17.64 on Exchanges

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. Kusama has a total market capitalization of $275.14 million and $29.08 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kusama coin can now be bought for $17.64 or 0.00026160 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Kusama has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000073 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.33 or 0.00251163 BTC.

About Kusama

Kusama’s genesis date was July 16th, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 15,600,900 coins and its circulating supply is 15,600,891 coins. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kusama’s official website is kusama.network. Kusama’s official message board is guide.kusama.network/docs/community. The Reddit community for Kusama is https://reddit.com/r/kusama and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kusama Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama (KSM) is an experimental blockchain network designed to facilitate rapid innovation and testing of new blockchain projects before they are deployed on Polkadot. It uses a similar codebase and infrastructure as Polkadot, allowing developers to experiment with fewer constraints. The KSM token is essential for network operations, including staking, governance, and bonding for parachain creation. Founded by Gavin Wood, Kusama serves as a crucial testing ground for the broader Polkadot ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kusama using one of the exchanges listed above.

