Kowal Investment Group LLC Takes Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Kowal Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Tamar Securities LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $331,000. Seven Grand Managers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $930,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth about $206,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 63.4% in the third quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 37,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 8.2% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $321,391.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 138,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,071,545.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $321,391.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 138,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,071,545.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 249,684 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $7,493,016.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 372,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,180,675.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,747,176 shares of company stock worth $646,951,347 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $41.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 349.17 and a beta of 2.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.09 and a 200 day moving average of $27.82. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.48 and a 12 month high of $44.39.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $678.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Northland Capmk raised shares of Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.86.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

