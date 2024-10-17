Kowal Investment Group LLC Sells 96 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Kowal Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Lantz Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 16.9% in the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 14,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2,023.0% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 38,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 36,414 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,054,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,441,000 after purchasing an additional 95,459 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 10,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IYW opened at $154.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $100.84 and a 1 year high of $158.97.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

