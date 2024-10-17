Kowal Investment Group LLC Has $7.98 Million Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Kowal Investment Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 73,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,319 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 1.5% of Kowal Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $7,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $108.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.21. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.78 and a twelve month high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

