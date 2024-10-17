Kowal Investment Group LLC Has $1.70 Million Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Kowal Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FHLC. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4,727.3% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF stock opened at $72.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.59. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.32 and a 1 year high of $74.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.79.

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

