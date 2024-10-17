Kowal Investment Group LLC Buys 4,330 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Kowal Investment Group LLC increased its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares during the quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $21,533,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,963,000. SMI Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,020,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 3,745.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 1,125,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 129.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,459,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,505,000 after acquiring an additional 822,004 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ PDBC opened at $13.54 on Thursday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12-month low of $12.60 and a 12-month high of $15.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.81.

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

