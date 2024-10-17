Kowal Investment Group LLC Boosts Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Kowal Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,745,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,592,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,810 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,031,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,248,210,000 after buying an additional 453,939 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 5.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,972,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,424,243,000 after buying an additional 335,560 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 20.2% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,848,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,994,280,000 after buying an additional 648,094 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,581,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,242,296,000 after acquiring an additional 171,595 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,060.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,106.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $986.00.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $916.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $919.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $855.84. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $547.61 and a twelve month high of $972.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $870.88 billion, a PE ratio of 134.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

