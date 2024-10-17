Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.27, but opened at $4.09. Kosmos Energy shares last traded at $3.98, with a volume of 1,010,943 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KOS. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Kosmos Energy from $8.15 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kosmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Kosmos Energy Stock Up 4.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.04). Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 40.16%. The company had revenue of $450.94 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Kosmos Energy by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,201,036 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $21,479,000 after acquiring an additional 769,037 shares during the period. CCG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $386,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 25,145,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $149,867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830,005 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 218,818 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,338 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 8,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company’s primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

