KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Short Interest Update

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the September 15th total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 544,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KREF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Trading Up 1.6 %

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 2.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 17.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 37.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 5,809 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KREF stock opened at $12.06 on Thursday. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 1-year low of $8.71 and a 1-year high of $14.12. The company has a current ratio of 392.62, a quick ratio of 392.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.85 and its 200-day moving average is $10.49. The firm has a market cap of $835.93 million, a P/E ratio of -26.22 and a beta of 0.99.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported ($1.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($1.87). KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $47.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -217.39%.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring transitional senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans.

