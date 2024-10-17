KeyCorp Weighs in on Trane Technologies plc’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:TT)

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Trane Technologies in a report released on Monday, October 14th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond forecasts that the company will post earnings of $10.95 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Trane Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $10.88 per share.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $394.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $364.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $367.33.

Trane Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:TT opened at $395.37 on Thursday. Trane Technologies has a 52 week low of $184.02 and a 52 week high of $406.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $366.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $338.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Trane Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 138.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Trane Technologies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 453,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,796,000 after purchasing an additional 13,078 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 379.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 306,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,909,000 after purchasing an additional 242,271 shares during the period. Albar Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $14,556,000. Finally, M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth about $8,939,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In other news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $593,213.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,447,862.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total value of $9,460,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,708,902.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $593,213.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,447,862.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.90%.

About Trane Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.