KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Short Interest Down 11.1% in September

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,840,000 shares, a decrease of 11.1% from the September 15th total of 16,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 10,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $162,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,665.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 285.5% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 189.6% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp stock opened at $17.70 on Thursday. KeyCorp has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $17.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.25.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KEY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Baird R W cut KeyCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.21.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

