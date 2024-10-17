Kew Media Group (TSE:KEW) Stock Price Down 7.2% – Should You Sell?

Kew Media Group Inc. (TSE:KEW – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 7.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.64 and last traded at C$0.64. 68,313 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 84,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.69.
Kew Media Group Stock Down 7.2 %
The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 255.99. The company has a market cap of C$9.05 million and a PE ratio of -2.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.64.
About Kew Media Group
Kew Media Group Inc operates as a content company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Production and Distribution. It develops, produces, and distributes a range of genres comprising drama, comedy, documentary, crime, home improvement, paranormal, and entertainment. The company also offers fiction and non-fiction content from a range of third-party producers and suppliers.
