Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Sold by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC reduced its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,802 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $5,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KDP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 107.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,654,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,487,000 after purchasing an additional 12,259,471 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,840,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,075,000 after buying an additional 7,825,418 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 41.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,373,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,901,000 after buying an additional 1,878,597 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter worth $37,643,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 186.3% during the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,486,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,635,000 after acquiring an additional 966,924 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KDP shares. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.21.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $36.64 on Thursday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.32 and a 12-month high of $38.28. The firm has a market cap of $49.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.38.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This is a boost from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 59.35%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.