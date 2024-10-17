Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Declares $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.205 per share on Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%.

Kenvue has a payout ratio of 67.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Kenvue to earn $1.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.7%.

Kenvue Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KVUE opened at $21.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Kenvue has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $23.55. The company has a market cap of $41.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Kenvue’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Kenvue will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KVUE has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Kenvue from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Kenvue from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Kenvue from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Kenvue from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kenvue presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.20.

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

