Keep Network Hits One Day Trading Volume of $915.78 (KEEP)

Keep Network (KEEP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. One Keep Network token can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000171 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Keep Network has a market cap of $109.73 million and approximately $915.78 worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Keep Network has traded up 7.3% against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
Keep Network Profile
Keep Network was first traded on August 2nd, 2017. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,960,595 tokens. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/keepnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Keep Network’s official website is keep.network.
Keep Network Token Trading
