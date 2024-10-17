Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prism Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 26,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 24.5% in the third quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 63,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 12,559 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 68.6% in the third quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC now owns 36,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 15,004 shares in the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 15.2% in the third quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 9,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 187,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,101,000 after buying an additional 5,230 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $60.48 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a one year low of $43.30 and a one year high of $60.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.1912 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

