Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 371 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.6% of Kaydan Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $585.02 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $411.02 and a 12 month high of $588.05. The stock has a market cap of $504.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $564.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $544.36.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
