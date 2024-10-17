Kava (KAVA) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $387.58 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. One Kava token can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000531 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Kava has traded 13% higher against the dollar. Kava has a market cap of $387.58 million and approximately $12.61 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00040783 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00007032 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00011369 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00006394 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00003701 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Kava Token Profile

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,854,682 tokens. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

