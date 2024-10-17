Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Makes New $242,000 Investment in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,815 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $645,000. Simplify Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Masimo by 120.4% in the second quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,670 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 11,838 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 11.6% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 54,839 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,053,000 after acquiring an additional 5,688 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Masimo by 32.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,009 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,781,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $560,421,000 after purchasing an additional 26,473 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Masimo from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Masimo from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a report on Friday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.33.

Masimo Price Performance

Masimo stock opened at $144.56 on Thursday. Masimo Co. has a 52 week low of $75.22 and a 52 week high of $153.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.12. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Masimo had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $496.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

