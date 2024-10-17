Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Invests $256,000 in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,735 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Federal Signal by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,311 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Federal Signal by 4.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,996 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Federal Signal by 34.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 662 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Federal Signal by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,812 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Stock Performance

Shares of FSS opened at $93.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.31 and its 200-day moving average is $88.51. Federal Signal Co. has a 12-month low of $57.05 and a 12-month high of $102.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42 and a beta of 0.93.

Federal Signal Announces Dividend

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.11. Federal Signal had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $490.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Federal Signal Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is 14.59%.

Insider Activity at Federal Signal

In other Federal Signal news, Director Brenda Reichelderfer sold 25,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $2,388,448.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,339,206.83. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

