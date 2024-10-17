K-Bro Linen Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:KBL)

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st.

K-Bro Linen Price Performance

KBL stock opened at C$34.42 on Thursday. K-Bro Linen has a 1 year low of C$30.35 and a 1 year high of C$37.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.82, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$35.79 and its 200 day moving average price is C$34.75. The firm has a market cap of C$360.03 million, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.08.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.51 by C$0.08. K-Bro Linen had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of C$93.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$88.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that K-Bro Linen will post 2.3389262 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on K-Bro Linen from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling at K-Bro Linen

In other news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Ronald Gannon sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.01, for a total transaction of C$39,611.00. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

K-Bro Linen Company Profile

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, tablecloths, and drapes and other linens.

Featured Stories

