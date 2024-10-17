Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) Short Interest Update

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,660,000 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the September 15th total of 7,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Jumia Technologies Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE JMIA traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.02. 1,895,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,094,625. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.67. Jumia Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $15.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Jumia Technologies from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Institutional Trading of Jumia Technologies

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Jumia Technologies by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Jumia Technologies by 15.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 15,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 4.1% during the second quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 80,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 8.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 51,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company’s platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with customers; logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company’s platform in selected markets under the JumiaPay name.

