Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Trading 1.9% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXYGet Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.43 and last traded at $12.40. Approximately 131,644 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 180,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.17.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JBAXY shares. Hsbc Global Res raised Julius Bär Gruppe to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. HSBC downgraded Julius Bär Gruppe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group upgraded Julius Bär Gruppe to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Julius Bär Gruppe to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.62 and its 200-day moving average is $11.47.

Julius Bär Gruppe AG provides wealth management solutions in Switzerland, Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. The company offers investment advisory and discretionary mandates; structured products, securities execution and advisory, private markets and fund offering; wealth planning, family office services; asset servicing, and lombard lending solutions.

