JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB) Shares Acquired by Naviter Wealth LLC

Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,008 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF were worth $2,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JMUB. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Stock Performance

JMUB stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.93. 300,381 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.02 and its 200-day moving average is $50.62.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan Municipal ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.1506 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

