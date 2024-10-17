JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) is Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 815,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,867 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up about 5.4% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Nottingham Advisors Inc. owned 0.14% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $48,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JEPI. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 69,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Curran Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 224,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,355,000 after acquiring an additional 13,062 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Sunpointe LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 25,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,139,215. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.49 and a 200-day moving average of $57.23. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $51.38 and a twelve month high of $59.91. The stock has a market cap of $35.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

