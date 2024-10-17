JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Price Target to $125.00

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $126.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $137.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.29.

Oshkosh Stock Performance

OSK stock opened at $105.78 on Monday. Oshkosh has a one year low of $86.10 and a one year high of $127.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.15.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 20.83%. Oshkosh’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oshkosh will post 11.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oshkosh

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in Oshkosh by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 10,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC grew its stake in Oshkosh by 138.1% in the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Oshkosh by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 119,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,925,000 after acquiring an additional 7,713 shares during the period. Stablepoint Partners LLC grew its stake in Oshkosh by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 20,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Oshkosh by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

Further Reading

