JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Price Target to $125.00

Posted by on Oct 17th, 2024

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSKFree Report) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $126.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $137.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on OSK

Oshkosh Stock Performance

OSK stock opened at $105.78 on Monday. Oshkosh has a one year low of $86.10 and a one year high of $127.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.15.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSKGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 20.83%. Oshkosh’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oshkosh will post 11.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oshkosh

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in Oshkosh by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 10,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC grew its stake in Oshkosh by 138.1% in the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Oshkosh by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 119,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,925,000 after acquiring an additional 7,713 shares during the period. Stablepoint Partners LLC grew its stake in Oshkosh by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 20,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Oshkosh by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK)

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.