JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Price Target to $22.00

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on NLY. Wells Fargo & Company raised Annaly Capital Management from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NLY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.13. 587,131 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,011,838. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.72. Annaly Capital Management has a twelve month low of $14.52 and a twelve month high of $21.11. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of -20.75 and a beta of 1.51.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 15.24% and a negative net margin of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $1,002,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 612,469 shares in the company, valued at $12,280,003.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 70.2% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

