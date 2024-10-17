JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stake Trimmed by Nexus Investment Management ULC

Nexus Investment Management ULC lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 213,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,910 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 4.4% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $44,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,982,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the third quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,963,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% during the third quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 53,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.2% in the third quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of JPM stock opened at $223.64 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $213.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $135.19 and a 1-year high of $225.48. The company has a market cap of $642.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on JPM. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Further Reading

