JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Price Target to $13.50

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential downside of 10.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ABR. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $13.25 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arbor Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.25.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ABR

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE ABR traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.07. The stock had a trading volume of 182,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,970,218. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 37.31 and a current ratio of 37.31. Arbor Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $11.77 and a 12 month high of $16.35.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $297.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.69 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 24.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arbor Realty Trust will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arbor Realty Trust

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 75.5% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 3.3% in the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 1.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 52,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 1.5% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 94,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 57.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arbor Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.